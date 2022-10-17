Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

