AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AmBase Stock Down 20.0 %

ABCP opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. AmBase has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

