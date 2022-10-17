Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.9 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Shares of AHODF stock opened at 26.80 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of 24.88 and a 12 month high of 35.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is 27.11.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AHODF)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.