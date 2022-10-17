Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.9 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of AHODF stock opened at 26.80 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of 24.88 and a 12 month high of 35.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is 27.11.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

