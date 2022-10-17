Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,122.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

