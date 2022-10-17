Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.63 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY22 guidance at ~$21.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $21.55-$21.55 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $389.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

