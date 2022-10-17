Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 754.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIXXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aixtron from €27.00 ($27.55) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Aixtron has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $29.30.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

