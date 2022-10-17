Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Grows By 19.5%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.0 days.

Aedifica Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

