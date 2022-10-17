Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Increases By 17.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Advaxis Stock Performance

Advaxis stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Advaxis

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advaxis in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

