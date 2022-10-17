Short Interest in Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Decreases By 9.3%

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,400 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 3,087,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,004.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Down 12.4 %

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Articles

