Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

