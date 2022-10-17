Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.91. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

