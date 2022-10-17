Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

