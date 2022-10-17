Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RXLSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

