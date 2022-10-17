Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PEYUF opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.