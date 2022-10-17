Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.