Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.43) to €5.90 ($6.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Down 4.8 %

OUTFF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

