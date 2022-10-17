Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OBNNF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

