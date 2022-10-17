National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $9.66 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

