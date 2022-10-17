AlphaValue Lowers Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Reduce

AlphaValue lowered shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

