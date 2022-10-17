Scotiabank Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

