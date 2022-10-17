Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance
Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.