Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

