Societe Generale Lowers IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IMI Price Performance

IMIAY stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. IMI has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

IMI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.1811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

