Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,900

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.47) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Entain in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,160.57.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

