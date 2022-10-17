KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.47.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $263.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average of $338.22. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

