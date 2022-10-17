Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hua Hong Semiconductor stock opened at 2.90 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12-month low of 2.90 and a 12-month high of 3.67.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

