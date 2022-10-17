K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNTNF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNTNF opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

