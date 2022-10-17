Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLFGY opened at 15.46 on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of 15.46 and a 12 month high of 15.75.
About Hilton Food Group
