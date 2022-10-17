Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLFGY opened at 15.46 on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of 15.46 and a 12 month high of 15.75.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

