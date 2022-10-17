International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of International Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IPCFF stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.