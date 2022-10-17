National Bank Financial Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $17.53 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

