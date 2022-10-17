CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 13.90. CTP has a fifty-two week low of 13.83 and a fifty-two week high of 13.90.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.