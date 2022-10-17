Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.50 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining Price Performance

FLMMF stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

