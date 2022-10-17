Feintool International (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Feintool International (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 30 price target on the stock.

Feintool International Stock Performance

FEIOF stock opened at 65.75 on Friday. Feintool International has a 12 month low of 65.75 and a 12 month high of 65.75.

About Feintool International

(Get Rating)

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and punched electro sheet metal products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Germany, the United States, Japan, and China. It operates through two segments, System Parts and Fineblanking Technology.

