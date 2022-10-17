Barclays Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price to GBX 1,400

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,133.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPF opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

