Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
flatexDEGIRO Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $8.71 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.
About flatexDEGIRO
