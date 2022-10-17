3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

MMM stock opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.8% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 108.4% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 37,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

