Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.97.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.73. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

