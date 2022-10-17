National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.25

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. In related news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,240.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

