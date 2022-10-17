Head-To-Head Comparison: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F & M Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $47.40 million 1.69 $10.74 million $2.33 9.87 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.14 million 2.18 $2.52 million $0.69 15.65

F & M Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for F & M Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. F & M Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F & M Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 16.98% 8.44% 0.66% Glen Burnie Bancorp 14.55% 6.07% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F & M Bank beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services that include telephone banking, online banking, bill pay, card control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

