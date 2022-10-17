eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Critical Survey

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 3.60% 24.42% 8.19% i3 Verticals -4.71% 8.22% 3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.42 billion 1.95 $13.61 billion $0.42 88.29 i3 Verticals $224.12 million 2.90 -$4.46 million ($0.66) -30.48

This table compares eBay and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for eBay and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 17 10 0 2.28 i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $58.03, indicating a potential upside of 56.51%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.07%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Summary

eBay beats i3 Verticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

