Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JUP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 1.6 %

JUP stock opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.33. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The company has a market cap of £498.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Fund Management

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.43%.

In related news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). In related news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). Also, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.