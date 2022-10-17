Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) is one of 964 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Elite Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elite Pharmaceuticals $32.26 million $8.90 million 3.10 Elite Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.82 billion $242.39 million -3.77

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elite Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elite Pharmaceuticals. Elite Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elite Pharmaceuticals 20.73% 28.99% 18.69% Elite Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,239.00% -147.96% -23.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elite Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals Competitors 3260 13330 39496 650 2.66

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.39%. Given Elite Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elite Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Elite Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone brand; Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets for central nervous system diseases under the Adderall brand, as well as Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone; Loxapine Succinate capsules for treating antipsychotic under the brand Loxapine; Acetaminophen and Codeine Phosphate for the management of mild to moderate pain; and antibiotic products. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.