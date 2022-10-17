ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Price Target Cut to €8.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ElringKlinger Trading Down 16.9 %

ElringKlinger stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

