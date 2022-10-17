Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,121.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.