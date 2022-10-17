Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.40.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HENKY opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

