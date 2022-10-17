TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPIC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a maintains rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

TPI Composites Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TPI Composites by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TPI Composites by 86.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 503.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

