Morgan Stanley Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.21.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.39. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Seagen by 20.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

