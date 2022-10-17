Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

