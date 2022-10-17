Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Head to Head Review

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $88.46, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.24 $6.12 billion $7.62 6.95 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.14 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 25.39% 31.63% 15.43% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Genel Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.