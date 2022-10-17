Financial Comparison: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Seanergy Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.12 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $153.11 million 0.49 $41.35 million $0.26 1.90

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Imperial Petroleum and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 254.18%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11% Seanergy Maritime 30.06% 25.81% 12.34%

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Athens, Greece.

