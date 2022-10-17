Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $31.40

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

